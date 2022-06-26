Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

