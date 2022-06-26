ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,556.52 and approximately $359.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.