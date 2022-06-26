Everex (EVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,366.00

Everex (EVX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $304,431.16 and $4,366.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded up 58.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,285.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

