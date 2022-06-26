Ethernity Chain Price Reaches $6.16 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

