Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.31.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,271,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.