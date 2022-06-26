ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

