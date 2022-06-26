Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

