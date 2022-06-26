Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €8.50

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Enel alerts:

ENLAY stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.