Enecuum Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $507,152.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,377,825 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

