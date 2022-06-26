Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,058,630 shares of company stock valued at $323,676,345 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

