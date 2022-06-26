Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

