Einsteinium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,238.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $6,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00273484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003653 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,663,300 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.