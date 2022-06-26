Eight Capital Lowers Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) to Hold

Eight Capital cut shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE VOYG opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

