easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 490 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 490 ($6.00) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

EZJ opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 551.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

