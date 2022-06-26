e-Gulden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $950,345.35 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00272885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003639 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,043 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,886 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.