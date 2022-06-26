Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $101.73 on Friday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -57.80.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 73,211 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.19 per share, with a total value of $6,529,689.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,161,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,013,874.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and have sold 60,289 shares valued at $5,836,292. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

