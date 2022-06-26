Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.0279

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $874,607.62 and approximately $13,167.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

