DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 594 ($7.28) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.08).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($61,326.74). Also, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,766.78).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

