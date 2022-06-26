DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $598,701.45

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $598,701.45 and $15.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,386.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.72 or 0.00550437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00297821 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

