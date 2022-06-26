DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

