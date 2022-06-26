Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,949. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.