Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.90 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.