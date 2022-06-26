DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,588.21 or 0.16762880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $11,869.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

