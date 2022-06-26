Diamond Hits Market Cap of $7.60 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00009624 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $13,217.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001761 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007698 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,692,747 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

