Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $182.80 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.06) to GBX 4,500 ($55.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

