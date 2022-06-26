Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €10.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKRIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.30.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

