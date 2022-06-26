Deri Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $247,874.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $247,874.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,497,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,198,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

