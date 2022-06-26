Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,263 shares of company stock worth $7,362,063. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

