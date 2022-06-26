DecentBet Price Hits $0.0002 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $37,392.18 and $27.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

