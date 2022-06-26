DATA Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DATA has a market cap of $431,409.69 and $341,194.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,462.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

