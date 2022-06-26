Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $84.09 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $52.21 or 0.00243889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $563.28 million and $84.09 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008621 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00407204 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,788,114 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.