DAOstack Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $362,408.73 and approximately $310.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,095.80 or 1.00066512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039247 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

