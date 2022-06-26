Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.81 billion and approximately $234.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,808,412,318 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

