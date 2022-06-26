CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.