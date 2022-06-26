Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 82.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 125% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $995,513.44 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00543621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00295437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,985,882 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

