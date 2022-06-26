CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 379.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.