Credits (CS) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Credits has a market cap of $2.10 million and $52,179.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

