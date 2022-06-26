Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.21.

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

