Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE DEI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

