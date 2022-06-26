Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
NYSE DEI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
