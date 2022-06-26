CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $109,653.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $109,653.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00239399 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008776 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00416101 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

