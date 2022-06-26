Cowen Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.79.

BRZE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares valued at $4,608,848. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

