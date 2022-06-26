Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 8.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 2.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.91 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.04.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

