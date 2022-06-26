Cook Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00143270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00070818 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

