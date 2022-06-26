Contrasting Zentek (ZTEK) and Its Rivals

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zentek to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek Competitors 233 1047 1445 28 2.46

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Zentek’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s rivals have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentek and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A -$2.93 million -23.50 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.87 million 31.23

Zentek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.83% 4.77%

Summary

Zentek rivals beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Zentek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

