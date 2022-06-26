Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.38 $54.49 million $0.21 20.71 LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.73 $1.82 million $0.03 5.34

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% LiveWorld 17.72% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.39%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

LiveWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

