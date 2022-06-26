Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

