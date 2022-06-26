Comparing Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and Moderna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million N/A N/A Moderna $18.47 billion 3.11 $12.20 billion $34.03 4.24

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Moderna 1 8 4 0 2.23

Surrozen currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 468.51%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Surrozen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.50% -32.51% Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats Surrozen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

