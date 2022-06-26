Comparing Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 17.01% 27.60% 6.14% Nostrum Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gran Tierra Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3484.12, suggesting that its stock price is 348,512% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 0.88 $42.48 million $0.26 4.35 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million N/A -$327.42 million ($6.98) -0.67

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

