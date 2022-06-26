Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

