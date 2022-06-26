Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

PHB opened at $17.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

